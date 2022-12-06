Vidler's 5 & 10 to celebrate 50th anniversary of East Aurora Carolcade

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vidler's 5 & 10 announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the East Aurora Carolcade on December 17.

The carolcade will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the store.

"It’s morphed from a few Girl Scouts singing a song or two by our front doors, to well over 2,000 people singing carols for an hour in the (closed!) street for 2 blocks. It’s a beloved tradition in E.A., and this being the 50th, we expect an even larger crowd than usual," a release says.