Solar Eclipse: Here is when the path of totality will cross over Buffalo and Western New York

This once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse is getting closer
A total solar eclipse will take place April 8 over Western New York.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 11:49:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are less than two weeks away from a once-in-a-lifetime event happening in Western New York.

A Total Solar Eclipse will occur over the Buffalo region on April 8. The partial eclipse will begin at 2:04 p.m. The total eclipse will then begin at 3:18 p.m. and end at 3: 22 p.m. If skies are clear we will be able to see the corona of the sun during this four-minute period.

The City of Buffalo is preparing for the big day. Mayor Byron Brown said we could see anywhere between half a million to one million people in the Buffalo area.

Niagara Falls is also expected to be flooded with visitors. The city says it has been planning for the eclipse for years and it encourages visitors to get there early and stay late.

Traffic safety is also a big concern with so many people headed to the area. The NFTA, AAA and New York State Thruway Authority have alltaken preventative measures to keep travelers safe on the roadways.

