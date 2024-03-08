'Preparation is key': City of Buffalo gearing up for total solar eclipse on April 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've reached a big milestone in our countdown to the total solar eclipse! The day many in our region have been waiting years for is now 30 days away.

Western New York will experience just about three minutes of darkness on April 8th.

While City of Buffalo leaders announced Friday that law enforcement is gearing up, they are also urging residents to prepare ahead of the big day.

Mayor Byron Brown said we could see anywhere between half a million to one million people in the Buffalo area.

"Going to a grocery store, picking up a prescription, or going to the gas station might be difficult on the day of the eclipse. So do these things in advance," Brown said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia there's been a lot of planning. He said there will be additional staffing and six new UTVs to navigate traffic and respond to emergencies.

"You have to, and I hate to say this, you got to plan for the worst, hope for the best but that hoping for the best doesn't mean that we're not staged up staffed up. We're going to move our people around we're going to have specialized units," Gramaglia said.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the department will also be utilizing UTVs.

"Our major focus is going to be on freedom of movement, being able to get where we need to go when you need to get there," Renaldo said.

Experts are also urging that you have your ISO-certified eclipse glasses handy on eclipse day. Dr. James Reynolds with Ross Eye Institute said on the side of your glasses, it should say "ISO 12312-2:2015 Certification."

Officials are also encouraging people to view the eclipse from their homes. If you are traveling, they suggest using public transportation, walking or biking.

They also warn that cell service may be greatly affected. Leaders suggest setting up a meeting place with family and friends in case you cannot contact them via phone.