City of Buffalo launches website in preparation for total solar eclipse in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it has launched a new website in preparation for the total solar eclipse in April.

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and Buffalo is in the path of totality. The city said the new website is meant to prepare residents and visitors to view and experience the eclipse safely.

“I want to thank City of Buffalo Commissioners and Directors, as well as our many eclipse stakeholders, for working hard on a strategic plan for this historical astronomical event for our area. Buffalo is bracing for tens of thousands of sky watchers to converge on the area to view the eclipse, and we are doing everything we can to make this event as safe and as enjoyable as possible in neighborhoods citywide.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Officials said in Buffalo, the following will occur:



Partial eclipse will begin at 2:04 p.m.

Totality will begin at 3:18 p.m.

Totality ends at 3:22 p.m.

Totality lasts 3 minutes and 46 seconds

Partial Eclipse ends at 4:32 p.m.

Overall eclipse duration: 2 hours 28 minutes; During totality, it will become dark even if cloudy.

According to a release, it is estimated that the Buffalo area could draw up to as many as one million tourists over four days around the eclipse.

The city said its Eclipse Task Force, which includes Buffalo’s new Emergency Manager and representatives from the Buffalo Police and Fire Departments, Department of Public Works, Parking, Parks, and Special Events has been meeting regularly to be sure they are prepared.

Buffalo residents can text ECLIPSE to 38276 to receive informational text messages leading up to the eclipse.

You can find more information on the website here.