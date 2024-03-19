Biggest concern for AAA during total solar eclipse is road etiquette

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is now just three weeks out from the total solar eclipse.

Tourism agencies predict more than half a million people will make their way to Western New York for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

One major concern remains top of mind among elected officials.

The NFTA, AAA and the New York State Thruway Authority have all taken preventative measures to keep travelers safe on the roadways.

7News' Pheben Kassahun took some extra time to walk you through these precautions aimed at keeping you and your family safe on this historic day.

"With so many extra cars on the road and so many visitors in town, our road service crews are gearing up for a very busy day too," AAA Public Relations Director Elizabeth Carey said.

Monday, April 8 is a highly anticipated day for Western New York.

There is the tourism aspect but more importantly the traffic safety aspect.

"There's so much going on with social media and everything else. People want to take a picture of something, they want to take a video of something. They want to be a part of this experience. You can't do this while you're driving a car or trying to view the eclipse. We're reminding people to plan ahead, make sure you know where you want to be. Give yourself plenty of time to get to that destination," Carey said.

Carey explained the agency's biggest concern is road etiquette.



Drivers are advised not to try watching the solar eclipse while driving. Drive with headlights on. this will not only help you but other drivers. Do not try to take pictures or video of the eclipse while driving. Plan ahead for where you're going to watch the eclipse.

2024 Total Eclipse: Where & When, according to NASA.

"We don't want to see people trying to pull over at the top of the Skyway for a great view. They're even considering closing down the Skyway but that's yet to be determined. Don't try to pull over on the side of the road. Have a plan in place where you can be on the road, parked safely to view the eclipse in a proper, designated parking spot," Carey said.

Officials anticipate about a two to three hour time span for road closures.

The New York State Thruway Authority said vehicles are not allowed to park on the shoulder unless it's an emergency and will have authorized tow garages on stand-by. The authority also plans to suspend construction and temporary lane closures to allow traffic to flow.

With more than half a million visitors flocking to WNY, in February, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz asked organizations to not plan a multi-person event if it has not been shared with officials.

"There's still going to be people with heart attacks, there's still going to be people with strokes, fall down, break a bone. We're going to need to have ambulances, paramedics, EMTs at the ready for that, like we do on every day," Poloncarz said.

Kassahun also spoke with an Erie County official Monday night who told me that any additional closures will be announced at the end of this month.