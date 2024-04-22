Winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history to return as team announces Lindy Ruff as new head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history will be back behind the bench next season as the team announced Lindy Ruff as the new head coach.

Ruff previously served as head coach of the Sabres from 1997 to 2013. He has served as head coach of the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils since his departure.

His 864 career regular-season wins rank fifth all-time and second among active coaches in league history. His 935 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs are tied for fourth in league history.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said the following in an article on the team's website:

“I am thrilled to welcome Lindy back as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres. As I went through the hiring process, it quickly became clear Lindy was the person for the job. He has experience, a proven track record, familiarity with young players, and so much more. I want to be clear though that this hire was not made with nostalgia in mind. Lindy is the right person for the job now and any history with our organization and community is simply an added bonus. I believe wholeheartedly that Lindy can help our team reach their goals and am excited to get to work with him."

Ruff said the following in an article on the team's website:

"I am thankful to Terry, the Pegula family, and Kevyn Adams for this opportunity. This is a team ready to take the next step. I am both humbled and honored to be trusted to help this team win now. It is not a job that I take lightly. It is my goal to ensure that players believe in each other, play for each other and love being a Buffalo Sabre. There is no doubt that we all need to embrace the challenge ahead of us. The work starts today and I could not be more excited."

Ruff holds the franchise record in the following categories:



Regular-season games coached (1,165)

Regular-season wins (571)

Playoff games coached (101)

Playoff wins (57)

The team made the playoffs eight times during Ruff's previous stint, including an appearance in the 1998-99 Stanley Cup Final and three trips to the Eastern Conference Final in 1997-98, 2005-06, and 2006-07.

During locker cleanout last week the possibility of Ruff returning was welcomed by the Sabres.

Former head coach Don Granato was fired less than a week ago.

Since firing Ruff in 2013, the team has had six head coaches: Ron Rolston, Ted Nolan, Dan Bylsma, Phil Housley, Ralph Krueger, and Granato.

The Sabres have missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, the longest drought in the NHL and tied for the longest drought in North American professional sports.

Adams and Ruff are scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday afternoon.