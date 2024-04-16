Buffalo Sabres fire Head Coach Don Granato after four seasons with the team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are parting ways with Head Coach Don Granato, announcing Tuesday they have fired Granato after four seasons with the team.

Granato was an assistant coach under Ralph Krueger. He took over as head coach during the 2020-2021 season.

During his time with the Sabres, Granato had a 122-125-27 record.

This move comes one day after the Sabres finished up another disappointing regular season. They finished with a record of 39-37-6 for 84 points.

The team has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, the longest drought in the NHL and tied for the longest drought in North American professional sports.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove says it's time for something new as the Sabres begin their coaching search. You can read his take here or watch below.