Lindy Ruff? Michael Peca? It's time for the Buffalo Sabres to try something new after Granato

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's human nature to immediately start thinking about what's next. I bet within minutes of learning that the Buffalo Sabres were firing Don Granato, plenty of fans immediately started thinking about who the team should target as their next coach.

We'll get to that, but before we do I just want to make it clear that Don Granato was not the only problem with the Sabres this season. This is the right decision because the front office needed to do something, but Granato isn't the only reason why most of their players forgot how to score. He's not the reason why the team never replaced Jack Quinn after he suffered an injury while training in the summer. And he's not the person who made two notable off-season moves with the additions of Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton.

Was it the right decision to move on from Granato?

Yes.

But a new coach won't solve all the Sabres' problems.

So let's go back to the initial question.

In the next few days and weeks, you will hear a lot of familiar names thrown into the conversation surrounding the next Sabres coach. Lindy Ruff will be the man most talked about.

I don't think this is a good idea. I never covered him as a coach and respect what he means to the organization and the fanbase. But I don't think trying the same thing over again is wise. A Ruff reunion would be a great story that may create some initial buzz, but there are moves that make more sense.

I feel the same way about Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert. His job with the Amerks has earned him an interview, but I believe Appert's next step should be as an assistant coach on the Sabres bench.

Former Sabres captain Michael Peca, who is currently an assistant coach with the New York Rangers will also be a name talked about. So will Jay McKee. Both are rising stars in the coaching ranks, but haven't ever been NHL head coaches, which should be a top priority for Adams and owner Terry Pegula.

Rod Brind'Amour should be the name at the top of every candidate list even though it's a longshot he'll leave Carolina. Adams won a cup alongside Brind'Amour back in 2006 so there's certainly a bond there, but it's hard to envision a coach leaving a team he's turned into a perennial contender to come join a team with the longest playoff drought in the NHL.

I’d back up the brinks truck for Rod Brind’Amour. I know it’ll never happen, but everyone has a price & he won a cup in Carolina with Kevyn Adams — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 16, 2024

Craig Berube is also available, just five years after winning a Stanley Cup as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues. He'll be a name that is surely considered over the next few weeks.

Since 2011, not all of Pegula's hires have been familiar faces. Dan Bylsma lasted just two seasons. Ralph Krueger didn't even make it two full seasons. And Granato was done after four years. But this shouldn't scare the Sabres away from looking outside the building.

It didn't work with Ted Nolan in his second stint or with Phil Housley's first head coaching job in the NHL. It didn't work with Pat LaFontaine as the GM and a few years later it didn't work for Jason Botterill. It's time to find someone who has never worked for the organization or worn a Sabres sweater.

