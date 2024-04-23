'It brings excitement': 7 Sports reacts to Buffalo Sabres hiring Lindy Ruff as next head coach

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — From the moment his name was rumored to be the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, Lindy Ruff became a fan favorite to take back the reigns in Western New York.

But Ruff didn't need a second stint with the Sabres to be a fan favorite because fans have always remembered him as the last coach that got their team into the postseason.

During locker cleanout last week the possibility of Ruff returning was welcomed by the Sabres.

"I spoke to a lot of people last week about what they'd think if Lindy became the head coach and from ages 20 and up people were excited," says Briana Aldridge. "They remember seeing him win here and that's something that's not happening a lot right now."

7 Sports' Briana Aldridge and Dom Tibbetts explain that the excitement fans are feeling is more than justified. But there's also some hesitancy to bringing Lindy back and tasking him to snap the playoff drought and eventually bring the Sabres a Stanley Cup.

"It feels a little rushed. Do we feel like Kevyn Adams did an adequate job in the job search to get this team in a 13-year playoff drought out of it? It's not a decision you take lightly but time will tell if it happens and gets the team where they need to be. It'll be one of the best Buffalo sports stories if it does happen," Tibbetts adds.

Sabres fans won't have to wait long for Lindy's introductory press conference. That's scheduled for 1 p.m. est Tuesday afternoon. We'll have all your coverage right here on 7 News.