Lindy Ruff returning to Buffalo idea gets approval from locker room

Since the announcement of former Sabres Head Coach Don Granato being let go by the organization, the name Lindy Ruff has been circulating.

Wednesday, during locker room clean out the possibility of Ruff returning to the Sabres was welcomed by the players.

"I got to meet him for the first time this year," said Alex Tuch. "I didn't even think about that; Lindy is a great, smart coach. I have always been a huge fan of his."

Ruff is becoming an even more popular choice, given that he is available for a team that wants to get right to work. In addition, he checks the 'experience' box, which General Manager Kevyn Adams made clear he is looking for.

"I want the next head coach to be someone who has experience and can push this group," said Adams.

Ruff's resume includes over 20 years of head coaching experience at the NHL level.