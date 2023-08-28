Terry Pegula named president of the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced owner Terry Pegula has been named president of the team and he will continue to work closely with COO John Roth who is leading the business side of the organization and general manager Kevyn Adams who is leading the hockey side of the organization.

Pegula also announced that Pegula Sports & Entertainment will be dissolved as they separate resources between the Bills and Sabres.

"We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations. We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization. It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams."

Terry takes over the role of president that was previously held by his wife Kim. In June 2022 the Buffalo Bills announced Kim was receiving medical care as a result of "some unexpected health issues." In February, Jessica Pegula penned an article in The Player's Tribune that provided an update on her mother's health and said that she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Terry also took over the role of president of the Bills in July as the team parted ways with executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Raccuia.

