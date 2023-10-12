Buffalo Sabres sign Owen Power to seven-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — On the eve of the season opener the Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Owen Power to a seven-year contract extension. The deal is worth $58.45 million with an average cap hit of $8.35 million per season.

Power, 20, was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy last season, an award given to the NHL's top rookie. As a 19-year-old Power tallied 35 points, becoming just the sixth Sabres defender to tally 35 points as a rookie.

The deal for Power, who was the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, comes just two days after 2018 first-overall pick Rasmus Dahlin signed an eight-year extension with the team.

Dahlin ✅

Power ✅

Thompson ✅

Cozens ✅

Samuelsson ✅



The core is young and the future is bright — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 12, 2023

Bove's Take:

The future is bright for the Buffalo Sabres and the deal to Power locks up their young core for a long, long time. Having Power, Dahlin, and Samuelsson all under contract for the next seven years is a massive advantage as the Sabres try and build a contender.

I've always thought the best teams in the NHL should build around their centers and their blue lines and that's what GM Kevyn Adams has done. With three core pieces locked up on defense and two young centers also on long deals the Sabres have built a strong foundation for the short and long-term.

