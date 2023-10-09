Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres announce 2023-24 roster ahead of season opener on Thursday

John Minchillo/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) kneels before his goal during a pause in play in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 6:22 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 18:22:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's 2023-24 roster ahead of the season opener on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies.

Forwards
#9 — Zach Benson
#12 — Jordan Greenway
#17 — Tyson Jost
#19 — Peyton Krebs
#21 — Kyle Okposo
#24 — Dylan Cozens
#28 — Zemgus Girgensons
#37 — Casey Mittelstadt
#53 — Jeff Skinner
#71 — Victor Oloffson
#72 — Tage Thompson
#77 — JJ Peterka
#89 — Alex Tuch

Defensemen
#6 — Erik Johnson
#10 — Henri Jokiharju
#23 — Mattias Samuelsson
#25 — Owen Power
#26 — Rasmus Dahlin
#75 — Connor Clifton
#78 — Jacob Bryson

Goalies
#1 — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
#27 — Devon Levi
#31 — Eric Comrie

Earlier Monday the Sabres announced Dahlin signed a record eight-year, $88 million contract extension.

