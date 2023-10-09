Buffalo Sabres announce 2023-24 roster ahead of season opener on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's 2023-24 roster ahead of the season opener on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies.

Forwards

#9 — Zach Benson

#12 — Jordan Greenway

#17 — Tyson Jost

#19 — Peyton Krebs

#21 — Kyle Okposo

#24 — Dylan Cozens

#28 — Zemgus Girgensons

#37 — Casey Mittelstadt

#53 — Jeff Skinner

#71 — Victor Oloffson

#72 — Tage Thompson

#77 — JJ Peterka

#89 — Alex Tuch

Defensemen

#6 — Erik Johnson

#10 — Henri Jokiharju

#23 — Mattias Samuelsson

#25 — Owen Power

#26 — Rasmus Dahlin

#75 — Connor Clifton

#78 — Jacob Bryson

Goalies

#1 — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

#27 — Devon Levi

#31 — Eric Comrie

Earlier Monday the Sabres announced Dahlin signed a record eight-year, $88 million contract extension.