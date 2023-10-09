Buffalo Sabres announce 2023-24 roster ahead of season opener on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's 2023-24 roster ahead of the season opener on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies.
Forwards
#9 — Zach Benson
#12 — Jordan Greenway
#17 — Tyson Jost
#19 — Peyton Krebs
#21 — Kyle Okposo
#24 — Dylan Cozens
#28 — Zemgus Girgensons
#37 — Casey Mittelstadt
#53 — Jeff Skinner
#71 — Victor Oloffson
#72 — Tage Thompson
#77 — JJ Peterka
#89 — Alex Tuch
Defensemen
#6 — Erik Johnson
#10 — Henri Jokiharju
#23 — Mattias Samuelsson
#25 — Owen Power
#26 — Rasmus Dahlin
#75 — Connor Clifton
#78 — Jacob Bryson
Goalies
#1 — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
#27 — Devon Levi
#31 — Eric Comrie
Earlier Monday the Sabres announced Dahlin signed a record eight-year, $88 million contract extension.