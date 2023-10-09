Watch Now
Sabres sign Rasmus Dahlin to record eight-year, $88 million contract extension

Posted at 8:30 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 08:38:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four days before the puck drops on another year of hockey in Buffalo, Rasmus Dahlin is already having the best season of his life.

The Sabres have signed the defenseman to an eight-year, $88 million contract extension, the biggest deal in franchise history. Remember a guy named Jack Eichel? His rookie contract with the Blue and Gold was only worth a cool $80 million.

The 23-year-old Dahlin is coming off his best season yet. He racked up 15 goals on his way to 73 points - the third-most points in a season by a Sabres defenseman.

Dahlin was league's top pick when the Sabres drafted him in 2018. The team signed him to a three-year contract in 2021, guaranteeing him $6 million a year. He'll almost double that per season - earning $11 million a year - when this contract kicks in for the 2024-25 season.

The Sabres open their season at home Thursday against the Rangers.

