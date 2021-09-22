Buffalo Sabres and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin agree to terms on 3-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

The team made the announcement Wednesday, the average annual value of the contract is $6 million.

IT’S DONE! 👊



We’ve agreed to terms with Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract with an AAV of $6 million.



Details: https://t.co/NqqhKJpHXv pic.twitter.com/yHQMA4WxCL — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 22, 2021

Dahlin was selected first overall by the Sabres in the 2018 NHL Draft and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2018-19. He has played 197 games in his NHL career tallying 18 goals and 89 assists for 107 points.