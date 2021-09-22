Watch
Buffalo Sabres and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin agree to terms on 3-year contract

Nick Wass/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:57:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

The team made the announcement Wednesday, the average annual value of the contract is $6 million.

Dahlin was selected first overall by the Sabres in the 2018 NHL Draft and was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2018-19. He has played 197 games in his NHL career tallying 18 goals and 89 assists for 107 points.

