2022 NHL Draft: how the Buffalo Sabres addressed needs in the first round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft was held on Thursday night and the Buffalo Sabres had three first-round picks.

With the 9th overall pick, the Sabres selected center Matthew Savoie who tallied 35 goals and 55 assists for 90 points with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL last season. Savoie's 90 points led all WHL rookies and were seventh overall in the league. He was ranked fourth among North American-based skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft.

With the 16th overall pick, the Sabres selected center Noah Ostlund who tallied nine goals and 33 assists for 42 points in 33 games with Djurgarden's Jr. team in the Swedish Jr. League last season. Ostlund's 33 assists led the team, his 42 points ranked third on the team and his plus/minus of plus-30 ranked second on the team. He was an alternate captain and won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 U-18 IIHF World Championship. Ostlund was ranked 18th among European-based skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft.

With the 28th overall pick, the Sabres selected center Jiri Kulich who tallied nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 49 games with Karlov Vary in Czechia's top professional league. His 14 points were the most tallied by any junior-aged player in the league. Kulich was the captain of Czechia in the 2022 U18 World Championship, he led all players in goals and was named MVP of the tournament. He was ranked 13th among European-based skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft.

As of Friday morning, the team has eight more picks in rounds two through seven which begin at 11 a.m.