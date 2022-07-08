The Pick is in: Buffalo Sabres select Matthew Savoie with 9th overall pick

MONTREAL - (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have drafted Matthew Savoie with the 9th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

It's Official! The #Sabres select Matthew Savoie with the 9th overall pick in this year's draft @WKBW — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 8, 2022

Savoie has always been viewed as a top talent and got his start in the WHL back in 2019. But his rookie season was cut short because of covid. So he took his talents to the USHL where he continued to develop his game.

Last season, he led the team with 35 goals and 55 assists but his time was cut short after a shoulder injury kept him out of the team's final few games. He was also unable to work out at the combine but the tape and his teammate's words speak volumes about what he can do.

"Probably the fastest player I've ever played with,” says former teammate Conor Geekie. “Sometimes I even get lost trying to find him for a pass."

His speed, a huge reason as to why he's viewed as a top ten pick in almost every mock draft. He's a confident player who trusts his game.

"I think I have good vision in the offensive zone, can make plays, I'm always looking for whoever has the best chance to score. I think those are my biggest assets as a player,” Savoie said.