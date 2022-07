MONTREAL - (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres select Noah Ostlund with 16th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Ostlund a native to Stockholm, Sweden played for Djurgårdens most recently.

The Pick is in:#Sabres select Noah Ostlund with the 16th overall pick! 2 down 1 more pick left in the 1st round@WKBW — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 8, 2022

Ostlund also tallied minutes with the Sweden U18 team in 2021-2022. Where he played in 11 games scoring four goals with 12 points.