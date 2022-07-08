The Pick is in: Buffalo Sabres select Jiri Kulich with 28th overall pick

MONTREAL - (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres selected Jiri Kulich with the 28th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. And the team's third pick of Thursday night's first round.

Kulich was most recently with HC Energie Karlovy Vary of Czechia. Where the center scored 14 points in nine games.

With the addition of Kulich along with Ostlund and Savoie, the Sabres have brought in three centers who all show the skill set necessary to jump into the forward position if necessary.

