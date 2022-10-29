WKBW sports staff predicts Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills return from their bye week with A 5-1 record, they prepare to take on the 3-4 Green Bay Packers. The Packers have lost three straight games heading into this matchup, while the Bills are on a three-game win streak. But what will happen Sunday?

Our sports staff shares their predictions for Bills vs. Packers:

Matt Bove

The Green Bay Packers have never won a game in Orchard Park. They're hoping to end that streak on Sunday and snap a three-game skid as Aaron Rodgers and company come to OP.

The reigning NFL MVP and Packers offense are struggling as they near the halfway point of the season. The Packers are averaging just 18 points scored per game, which is 23rd in the league. They are still an above-average team defensively, but their offense hasn't been able to lift them to victory in close games.

If Green Bay is going to pull off the upset this week, they'll need splash plays from their playmakers. But here's the problem for the Packers - they don't have any elite playmakers at wide receiver. Allen Lazard is a good player, but he's banged up heading into this matchup. Former Bill Sammy Watkins looks like he could return this week, but has failed to produce consistently. Rookie Christian Watson is also dealing with an injury, and could be unavailable.

Green Bay will need to lean on their dangerous duo of running backs with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion. Unfortunately for the Packers, the Bills have done a good job slowing down opposing backs this season. Tight end Robert Tonyan should also get plenty of targets. He leads the Packers with 30 catches but has only one touchdown.

Like mentioned earlier, the Packers defense is a strong unit and will force the Bills off the field. This could be a week where the Bills try and spread the ball to multiple targets and establish themselves in the run-game. Expect the Packers defense to make some plays, but not enought to lift their team to victory.

Bills 31, Packers 17

Season Record: 5-1

Briana Aldridge

The Bills face another elite quarterback, but it's not carrying the same weight as week 6, going against Patrick Mahomes.

The Packer's offense is desperate to get something going and proved to hit rock bottom, dropping their third straight against the Commanders.

Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off well-rested and, more importantly, healthy going into week 8.

Buffalo should Breeze through the struggling Packers, with the only real threat coming from Green Bay's defense. The repeated storyline is the No.1 passing defense going against the No. 1 offense.

As Green Bay's passing defense has been strong, allowing just under 170 passing yards per game, their ability to stop the run has been another hole for this team.

The Bills have the perfect opportunity to switch it up and let their running backs get their reps in addition to doing what they love to do every week in the passing game.

The Bills win 37-17

Season Record: 4-2

Dom Tibbetts

I whole-heartedly believe the Packers are due for a game where they turn their sinking ship back around to the level we’re accustomed to seeing.

But I also believe that game WILL NOT be Sunday against the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Prior to their bye-week the Bills defense held Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company to 20 points.

Aaron Rodgers and his receiving core doesn’t spook me into believing in an upset.

And if you want to argue, oh the Bills are facing a very talented running back in Aaron Jones. And is complimented well by AJ Dillon, I think that’s a valid point. Until you consider the fact Buffalo’s defense held Derrick Henry to 25 yards back in week two.

I’m feeling good about the guys fresh off a well-needed bye week.

Bills 41 Packers 13

Season Record: 5-1