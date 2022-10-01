WKBW sports staff predicts Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills head to Baltimore, they are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season to the Miami Dolphins. Both the Ravens and the Bills are 2-1 entering Week 4.

Our sports staff predicts the Bills vs. Ravens matchup:

Matt Bove:

It's been said many times and I'll say it again: wins are not a quarterback stat. But as we get ready for this matchup featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, it's hard to not focus on the signal callers.

In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson is coming off an AFC Offensive Player of the Month award after a ridiculous start to the season. Baltimore is averaging the most points in the NFL and Jackson has 12 total touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

As for Allen, he's also having an MVP caliber season and remains the favorite to win the award at most casinos and betting websites. In three games, Allen has 10 total touchdowns, two interceptions, and is completing 71% of his passes.

Not bad for the two most criticized quarterbacks in the 2018 Draft Class.

Sunday should be a shootout, regardless of the weather. Both players are dynamic and are capable of lifting their team to victory even on days when not everything is clicking. Both Allen and Jackson will have the benefit of going up against banged up defenses, which could lead to a lot of scoring.

That said, we thought the same thing going into the game against the Dolphins and the Bills offense only scored 17 points.

I expect that to change this Sunday in what should be a close game between two high-powered teams. I give the edge to the team with the defense I trust more, which in this case, is the Bills, even despite all the injuries.

Bills 31, Ravens 26

Season record: 2-1

Dom Tibbetts:

Listen, I know a lot of you out there weren’t too happy with my accurate prediction of Miami beating Buffalo in week three. I get it, but also just think for a moment of all the injuries, playing conditions, and other factors that went into the Dolphins just barely beating the Bills. If that’s what it took for Miami to squeak by with a win at their home field, then I think we all know in the long-term who the better team in the AFC East is. Come December's rematch I fully expect a Bills revenge game.

But onto week four and the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson took a gamble and is betting on himself playing through the 2022-2023 season without a contract extension signed. But as risky as many saw that move to be, Jackson is proving that he’s deserving of every penny Baltimore or some other NFL organization gives him.

Lamar is still such an elusive dual-threat quarterback who has taken significant steps to become more developed in the passing game. But he does have some tendencies I think the Bills can exploit. Of his 56 completions so far this season, 22 of those have been to tight end Mark Andrews. Wide receiver’s Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are tied for second with just eight receptions. Andrews has 31 total targets, almost more than half of the targets by the next receiver in that category.

The key for the Bills defense is keep Lamar in the pocket. Make him make plays with his arm and not his legs, as well. And make him throw the ball to anyone but Mark Andrews.

For the Bills on offense, I think you keep the game plan simple. I know this comes after a very demanding and draining game for Josh Allen in Miami, but Baltimore has the league's worst passing defense through three weeks. Let Josh Allen pick this secondary apart at M&T Bank Stadium.

If you can sprinkle in some solid run offense from the trio of Bills backs’ then that’s just an added bonus.

Above all, the Bills have a little fire under their feet, and a lot of reason to respond with a massive road win before coming home in week five. Give me the Bills on this one.

Bills 37, Ravens 20

Season record: 3-0

Briana Aldridge:

The moral of week four, despite all the injuries the Bills carry, the team won't lose two games in a row. In the famous words of Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen "got that dawg in him." If the Bills can contain Lamar and limit his legs, the Bills will come out on the winning side of things.

Even with Miami pulling off the upset against the Bills, Allen kept the offensive stats looking superb. The Dolphins defense couldn't stop Allen as he completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards and touchdowns.

When you put Lamar Jackson in the mix Sunday, that's the two top quarterbacks in the league taking the field. It's also the bulk of who runs the ball for both teams.

It's a big test for the Bills and the Ravens, who both gave up a win to the Dolphins in recent weeks. For Buffalo, it was mental mistakes that became costly. For the Ravens, it was their secondary being exposed in the second half.

The Bills already have shown they can go against an explosive offense with a depleted secondary and I presume they can do it again.

Bills 38, Ravens 33

Season record: 2-1