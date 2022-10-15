WKBW sports staff predicts Bills vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO — For the fifth time since the start of the 2020 season, the Bills and Chiefs are meeting in a highly anticipated matchup. This is the fourth-straight time the game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. During this stretch, the Chiefs have three wins, compared to only one from the Bills. But what about this weekend?

Our sports staff shares their predictions for Bills vs. Chiefs:

Matt Bove

Welcome to Chiefs week. This game was circled on the calendars of every football fan when the schedule was released. Chances are, there will be spectacular plays from both teams. That’s when happens when they go head-to-head. But it’s time for me to be a bit of a party pooper.

While understanding this game is incredibly important, it’s also necessary to remember it’s still just Week 6. Last year, the Bills went into Arrowhead during Week 5 and punched the Chiefs in the mouth. A few months later, their season ended in heartbreak at the hands of their new rival. Whatever happens on Sunday, just remember, there’s still a long way to go.

With that out of the way, I’ll step off my soap box and get to the game.

Both teams can win a Super Bowl this season. With Mahomes and Allen under center, these two organizations will contend for years to come.

For the Chiefs, if the offensive line can keep Mahomes upright and limit the explosive plays from the Bills revamped defensive line, they’ll put up more points than any team Buffalo has faced this year. That’s not a knock on the Bills defense, it’s just unrealistic to think Kansas City will score less than 21 points. Buffalo’s biggest concern besides Mahomes should be Travis Kelce, who has torched them in the past. Perhaps the Bills recent success against Mark Andrews will have them better prepared for another elite tight end.

As for the Bills offense, they’re coming off a get-right game against the Steelers. With a banged-up secondary in Kansas City, this could be another opportunity for the Bills to try and stretch the field and take shots early and often. Gabe Davis looks healthy for the first time in more than a month and Stefon Diggs is having a historic start to the season. With those two players garnering most of the attention from opposing defenses, both Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie should have winnable matchups. Last season in their win against the Chiefs, Dawson Knox had two huge catches that helped lift the Bills to victory. Don’t rule out Khalil Shakir from making a play or two either. He’s trusted inside the locker room and has a skill set that translates well with the Bills offense.

These two teams are the class of the AFC and seem destined to meet again down the road. But five weeks into the 2022 season, I think the Bills are the more complete team, so I’ll give them the edge.

Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Season record: 4-1

Briana Aldridge

The Bills vs. Chiefs is the game people talked about before the season started for a reason. The Chiefs are the slight underdog, but no one, including the Bills, is considering that come Sunday.

A possible shootout is brewing between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The difference for Buffalo, they’re coming in with dominating pass rusher Von Miller. Pressure on Mahomes doesn’t exist until he’s off his feet because he can make about any throw the average quarterback can’t.

There are not a lot of people who like to talk about last January in Arrowhead. However, the Bills got exposed on defense too often. To be specific, the defense allowed 222 yards after the catch. That number is double what the team allows on average.

This game could go either way. Both quarterbacks will repeatedly find the endzone, so it will come down to who can take care of the ball and contain the opposing quarterback.

I don’t mind being wrong this week, but I think the Chiefs are still going strong after a comeback win over the Raiders.

Chiefs 34, Bills 31

Season record: 4-1

Dom Tibbetts

I mean what is there left to say about a matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs? David versus David, heavyweight versus heavyweight. And of course, Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes.

I’ve come to expect the unexpected when these two get together on the gridiron because we get more than just fireworks it seems like.

For me, there’s no need to look in the past because the Chiefs we’re going to see Sunday have some key differences from the Chiefs we’ve seen in the past.

But as shown in their late-game win over the Raiders on Monday night. Kansas City knows how to win close games. Buffalo is getting better in that department but isn’t at that level yet. And I expect this to be a down-to-the-wire ballgame.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are clicking right now and Kelce has torched the Bills for 336 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons.

So cue up the social media hate because I’m taking the Chiefs.

Chiefs 27, Bills 23

Season record: 5-0