WKBW sports staff predicts Bills @ Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — For just the second time this season the Buffalo Bills will play a game within the division. On Sunday, the Bills [6-1] will look to get their first win of the year against a division opponent as they travel to East Rutherford to take on Jets [5-3].

Our staff predicts Bills @ Jets:

Matt Bove

After a dynamite off-season the Jets appear to be trending in the right direction. Their team is filled with young talent that should have them competing for a playoff spot as soon as next season.

Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardener are incredibly talented young players, along with veterans like Carl Lawson & CJ Moseley. Breece Hall also had a great start to the season, before suffering a season ending injury.

It should come as no surprise that the Jets bread and butter is their defense. They have a strong defensive line that creates pressure on opposing quarterbacks without blitzing. That, combined with a pair of strong cornerbacks, makes them a tough matchup for any offense.

But the defense can’t do it alone. Without Breece Hall in the mix, the Jets offense has struggled. Zach Wilson hasn’t made the leap in year two Jets fans were hoping for and is still forcing throws. It’s too early to write off Wilson, but it would require a massive in-season leap to lead his team to the playoffs.

Even with a banged up defense, the Bills should be able to force turnovers and contain the Jets offense. It won’t be an easy day for the Josh Allen offense, but they should be able to score enough points to come back to Buffalo with their seventh win of the season.

Bills 31, Jets 17

Season Record: 6-1

Briana Aldridge

Going against the Jets, a second-year quarterback is not a match for Josh Allen. Bills win 41-22.

The biggest challenge for the Bills will be to take care of the ball against a solid New York defense. The Jets have been able to stop the team by utilizing cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Assuming the Jets corners will be anticipating Josh’s favorite target, Stefon Diggs, it would be refreshing to see Buffalo mix it up. Diggs has been targeted nearly 40 times more than any other receiver.

It will be interesting to see how many reps their newest running back, Nyheim Hines, will get in this matchup, as he seems to be meshing well with Buffalo’s offense.

The Jets are giddy, but their wins aren’t overly convincing. Even more so, Wilson’s poor performance against the Patriots in week 8 makes this seem like a high-scoring game for the Bills.

Bills 41, Jets 22

Season Record: 5-2

Dom Tibbetts

Ok, so maybe the Jets weren’t as good as we all thought they were when they jumped out to a fast start this season. Never once did I think they would be the top-dog in the AFC East. But it is amazing to me that had the Bills lost to the Chiefs. New York would’ve been the division leader.

Looking at this Sunday, all signs point towards a rough game for Jets QB Zach Wilson. Coming off a three interception game last week against New England, the Bills defense should be well equipped despite injuries to produce similar results.

But what I like about Buffalo in this spot is that we get to see this team respond after a sloppy second half last Sunday night against the Packers. Josh Allen was very frustrated with himself after that finish. And I fully expect him to come out with precision and confidence against a Jets defense that can pose challenges if the Buffalo offense gets sloppy. I like a spot where he gets to put a little pressure on himself to play his best game.

Bills 31, Jets 13

Season Record: 6-1