'We'll be alright': Bills Mafia remains hopeful after first loss of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is not hitting the panic button just yet. In week four, the Buffalo Bills fell for the first time in Baltimore, losing 35-10.

"We're still 3-1, we've got a lot to be optimistic about, we've got a lot to look forward to," said Ramon Irizarry.

Fans watched the game at Southern Tier Brewery in Downtown Buffalo. They were optimistic at the start of the game, upset in the middle, but found a sense of calm at the end, despite the loss.

Taylor Epps Bills fans watched the team take on Baltimore from Southern Tier Brewery



"We'll be alright, it's a long season and we've got Josh Allen, that's all we need," Dione Strong.

All eyes are now on next week's matchup in Houston against the Texans. To prepare, fans are taking their faith in QB1 Josh Allen to the next level.

"Josh Allen is our saving grace," said Cory Palmer. "I get at the edge of my bed and I pray to Josh."