Derrick Henry and Baltimore Ravens run Buffalo Bills out of the Chesapeake with 35-10 blowout win

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry tallied 209 total yards of offense to go along with two touchdowns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night in their 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

1st Quarter

After receiving the opening kickoff, Buffalo's opening drive on offense would stall after seven plays, which included a 4th down conversion.

On the first play of the Ravens opening drive following the Buffalo punt, Derrick Henry would rip off an 87-yard touchdown run to quickly put Baltimore ahead 7-0.

Buffalo's ensuing drive would end with points as Tyler Bass drilled a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

2nd Quarter

Baltimore again found the endzone on the ensuing drive that spanned into the second quarter. After a 70-yard drive, the ninth play of the sequence ended with a five-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Derrick Henry to make it a 14-3 ballgame.

After another Bills three-and-out, Baltimore would keep up the trend and march down the field for their third touchdown of the 1st half. Lamar Jackson would connect with Justice Hill on a 19-yard pass to make it 21-3.

Jackson lofts it to Hill for the 3rd @Ravens TD of the night!📺: #BUFvsBAL on NBC/Peacock📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tI1duxgMt6 — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2024

On the next Ravens possession, after getting bullied for the first 28-mi utes of the game the Bills defense responded with a massive fumble recovery on a Lamar Jackson run. Dorian Williams punched the ball out and Baylon Spector recovered the loose ball.

Despite the swing in momentum the Bills offense failed to put any points on the board. Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman dropped a "would-be" big play catch that would've put Buffalo inside the Baltimore 10-yard line to close out the half.

The Ravens would enter halftime up 21-3 after dominating the Bills on both sides of the ball.

3rd Quarter

Out of halftime, Buffalo's defense is able to get off the field quickly after Baltimore receives the 2nd half kick and allows the offense to get to work.

On the ensuing possession, facing a 3rd and 5 from their own 45-yard line, Josh Allen somehow escaped the collapsing pocket, avoided pressure, and "hucked" a 52-yard pass downfield to Khalil Shakir who brought it to the Ravens' 6-yard line.

The very next play, running back Ty Johnson would run it in for the touchdown and cut the Bills' deficit to 21-10.

With momentum swinging back in Buffalo's favor, their good fortune would end abruptly for the moment after Josh Allen was stripped from behind while attempting to make a pass. The fumble was recovered by Baltimore. Both Allen and tight end Dalton Kincaid were injured on the play and ???

With a chance to extend their lead, Lamar Jackson would lead his team down the field on a six-play scoring drive that ended with a nine-yard touchdown run from him. 28-10 Baltimore out in front late in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

As the final 15 minutes of the game began, Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 48-yard field goal and in turn the Ravens would turn that Bills misfortune into points. Derrick Henry fumbled on a 1-yard run but the ball was recovered by Patrick Ricard in the endzone for the Ravens, pushing their lead to 35-10 in the final quarter.

That would be your final score as Buffalo falls to 3-1 overall and their streak of 43 consecutive games without losing by 10 or more points.