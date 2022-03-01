WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks as 2022 NFL Combine begins in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and other front office staff are in Indianapolis this week for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine kicked off on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. McDermott met with members of the media to discuss changes to the team during the offseason. Watch his full comments in the video player above.

You can watch Beane's full news conference here.

NFL prospects from colleges across the country participate in workouts at the combine, in anticipation of the NFL Draft at the end of April.

The Buffalo Bills have nine picks in this year's draft, starting with the 25th overall pick in the first round. View all their picks here.