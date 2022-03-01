WATCH: Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane speaks at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKBW) — The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place this week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the media at the combine Tuesday. This is the first time Beane has spoken publicly since he held his end of season press conference on January 26.

The combine is held ahead of the draft as another way for teams to scout players. Bills will have the 25th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after an 11-6 regular season.