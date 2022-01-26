WATCH: Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane holds end of season press conference

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane met with the media on Wednesday for an end of season press conference.

Beane addressed the following during the availability.

"Greg Rousseau had a strong season but did hit the rookie wall in the middle of the season," Beane said.

The GM added that he believes Greg Rousseau will be a good pro for a long time and Boogie Basham didn’t get as much playing time because of the other veterans on the roster.

"Spencer Brown did some really good things," Beane said. "We expect big things from as the team's right tackle moving forward."

Beane also praised Tommy Doyle for his growth throughout the season and said Damar Hamlin has a chance to be a longtime player in the league.

"I would anticipate Cole Beasley being back," Beane said about the Bills wide receiver.

"We’re kind of in this wait and see mode with our hiring process," Beane said about coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier being up for head coaching jobs.

Beane said he hopes both Daboll and Frazier get jobs but they can’t start interviewing potential candidates as replacements until they have more clarity.

"Myself and Sean McDermott would be crazy to not ask for Josh Allen’s input when hiring a potential new offensive coordinator," Beane said.

"If Mitchell Trubisky doesn’t get the type of opportunity he wants, we’ll happily take him back," Beane said.

“He’s a linebacker playing quarterback,” Brandon Beane said about Josh Allen.

Beane said they’d love to have Levi Wallace back next season.

“I thought Ed Oliver was our best, most consistent defensive linemen all year,” Beane said. "We haven’t looked at all the details yet but they are planning on picking up Ed Oliver's fifth year option."

"I know we're down, I expressed my hurt earlier, but we can smile that we have Josh Allen," Beane said.