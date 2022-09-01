Watch Now
WATCH: Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane speaks after the team set its 53-man roster

Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 13:49:45-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the media Thursday, two days after the team set its initial 53-man roster.

Several roster moves were announced on Tuesday to trim the team's roster to 53, highlighted by placing defensive back Tre'Davious White on the Reserve/PUP list. White will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced the signing of 13 players to its practice squad highlighted by quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Raheem Blackshear.

You can watch Beane's full press conference above.

