Barkley, Hodgins, Blackshear highlight 13 players signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad

Colts Bills Football
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (16) reaches for the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (30) defends in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 16:06:34-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced several roster moves on Tuesday as the team set its initial 53-man roster.

On Wednesday the team announced it signed 13 players to the practice squad, highlighted by quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Raheem Blackshear.

The other players signed to the practice squad include:

  • OL Greg Mancz
  • OL Alec Anderson
  • RB Duke Johnson
  • WR Tavon Austin
  • WR Tanner Gentry
  • DE Mike Love
  • DT Brandin Bryant
  • DT C.J. Brewer
  • LB Joe Giles-Harris
  • DB Ja'Marcus Ingram

The Bills open the season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

