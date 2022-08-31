Barkley, Hodgins, Blackshear highlight 13 players signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced several roster moves on Tuesday as the team set its initial 53-man roster.

On Wednesday the team announced it signed 13 players to the practice squad, highlighted by quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Raheem Blackshear.

The other players signed to the practice squad include:

OL Greg Mancz

OL Alec Anderson

RB Duke Johnson

WR Tavon Austin

WR Tanner Gentry

DE Mike Love

DT Brandin Bryant

DT C.J. Brewer

LB Joe Giles-Harris

DB Ja'Marcus Ingram

The Bills open the season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.