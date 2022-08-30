Buffalo Bills announce several roster moves as the team sets its initial 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced several roster moves Tuesday as the team set its initial 53-man roster.
The following players were released:
- Quarterback Matt Barkley
- Offensive lineman Greg Mancz
- Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta
- Offensive lineman Alec Anderson
- Running back Raheem Blackshear
- Running back Duke Johnson
- Wide receiver Tanner Gentry
- Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins
- Tight end OJ Howard
- Defensive lineman Mike Love
- Defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan
- Defensive lineman Prince Emili
- Defensive lineman C.J. Brewer
- Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris
- Defensive back Nick McCloud
- Defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram
The Bills also released defensive lineman Eli Ankou with an injury settlement, placed defensive back Tre'Davious White on the Reserve/PUP list meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season, and placed linebacker Andre Smith on the Reserve/Suspended list.
The Bills open the season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.
