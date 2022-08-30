Buffalo Bills announce several roster moves as the team sets its initial 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced several roster moves Tuesday as the team set its initial 53-man roster.

The following players were released:

Quarterback Matt Barkley

Offensive lineman Greg Mancz

Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson

Running back Raheem Blackshear

Running back Duke Johnson

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins

Tight end OJ Howard

Defensive lineman Mike Love

Defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan

Defensive lineman Prince Emili

Defensive lineman C.J. Brewer

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris

Defensive back Nick McCloud

Defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram

The Bills also released defensive lineman Eli Ankou with an injury settlement, placed defensive back Tre'Davious White on the Reserve/PUP list meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season, and placed linebacker Andre Smith on the Reserve/Suspended list.

The Bills open the season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.