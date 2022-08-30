Watch Now
Buffalo Bills announce several roster moves as the team sets its initial 53-man roster

Colts Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard runs on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 16:58:43-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced several roster moves Tuesday as the team set its initial 53-man roster.

The following players were released:

  • Quarterback Matt Barkley
  • Offensive lineman Greg Mancz
  • Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta
  • Offensive lineman Alec Anderson
  • Running back Raheem Blackshear
  • Running back Duke Johnson
  • Wide receiver Tanner Gentry
  • Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins
  • Tight end OJ Howard
  • Defensive lineman Mike Love
  • Defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan
  • Defensive lineman Prince Emili
  • Defensive lineman C.J. Brewer
  • Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris
  • Defensive back Nick McCloud
  • Defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram

The Bills also released defensive lineman Eli Ankou with an injury settlement, placed defensive back Tre'Davious White on the Reserve/PUP list meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season, and placed linebacker Andre Smith on the Reserve/Suspended list.

The Bills open the season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

