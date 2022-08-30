Watch Now
Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White will begin season on PUP list

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) looks on during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 16:40:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW]  — Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season.

On Tuesday, the Bills officially placed White on the physically unable to perform [PUP] list to start the season. This designation means White won't count towards the 53-man roster, but must also miss at least four games.

White, 27, suffered a season ending ACL injury on Thanksgiving last season against the New Orleans Saints. Up to this point, White has worked off to the side and has not been able to practice in any team drills.

The Bills open the season on September 8, 2022 against the Los Angeles Rams. The first game White could be eligible to play is on Sunday, October 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

