'Von is here, he'll be a part of the team': Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses Von Miller allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An arrest warrant was issued on November 30 for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller after he was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in Texas.

Miller later turned himself in to the police and was released on bond.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills' Von Miller released on bond after turning himself in following alleged assault

The Bills have been on the team's bye week since the allegations became public. They returned to the facility on Wednesday and Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the allegations.

"We were made aware last Thursday about the situation regarding Von. Probably similar time that you guys heard about it. Checked in with his agent and then obviously with the NFL. As you probably read or heard, there was multiple versions of what happened, so there is not a lot that I can say. Von is here, he'll be a part of the team... and we'll follow the lead of the NFL." - Bills GM Brandon Beane

When asked if he was expecting the NFL to put Miller on the exempt list to conduct its own investigation, Beane responded "We don't expect anything based on our conversations."

Answering a question later in the press conference, Beane said "Unfortunately we're not investigators, or we weren't present or anything like that, so you just have to let all that stuff play out and we'll follow the lead of the NFL."

Tim Graham of The Athletic asked Beane how he would explain the difference between how the team handled Matt Araiza's case compared to Miller's case and Beane responded: "Every situation is its own and that's probably as far as I could go into it. Everything has its own set of facts, circumstances, experiences, and I probably couldn't go any further than that."

Araiza was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but was cut by the team in August 2022 after he and two former teammates at San Diego State University were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021.

In December 2022 the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced it completed its review of the allegations against Araiza and said the evidence did not support the filing of criminal charges.

READ MORE: DA completes review of alleged sexual assault involving former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza

You can watch Beane's full press conference in the video player above.

Shortly after Beane spoke, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke and was asked about the allegations and said "I know Brandon addressed it and that's where we're at, so I don't see a need to address it after it's already been addressed."

You can watch McDermott's full press conference below.