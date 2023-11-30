Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller, accused of assaulting a pregnant person

DALLAS, TX (WKBW) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller who is accused of assaulting a pregnant person, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the report of a major disturbance call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Miller and the victim allegedly got into a verbal argument and Miller allegedly assaulted the victim.

According to police, Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Miller for assault — pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement on Thursday:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The star edge rusher signed a six-year deal with the Bills in March 2022.