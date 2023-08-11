Traffic information released for Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

The sheriff's office said drivers should be prepared for increased traffic around the stadium due to the Erie County Fair and should plan ahead and exercise patience.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lot 2-Preferred is accessible from Bills’ Drive and Rte. 20a;

Lot 2-ADA is accessible from Abbot Road north of 20a;

Lot 6-Preferred is accessible from Rte. 20;

Lot 6-ADA is accessible from Rte. 20 and Abbott Rd. south of Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA, and 7;

The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium's north side along Rte. 20;

All stadium lots open at 9:00 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety;

You can find a map of the stadium lots here. The sheriff's office said Lot 3 is not open for parking for this game.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media Thursday morning before the team's final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University and said that most of the starters will play but quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not.

When the Bills return to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, it will also be Kids Day at the stadium.

