Kids Day returning to Highmark Stadium on August 12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids Day will return to Highmark Stadium on August 12 when the Buffalo Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first and only home preseason game.

The Bills said Kids Day festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a Junior Tailgate in the bus and limo lot at the stadium. There will be games, activities, giveaways, and a dance party hosted by DJ Milk. There will also be an expanded Power Wheels track, a firetruck to see up close, and photo opportunities with Billy Buffalo and the Fisher-Price mascots Pup & Sis.

The Junior Tailgate will end at 12:30 p.m. with the kickoff of the game set for 1 p.m. but the Bills said the fun will not stop there.

According to the team, there will be a limited number of Bills and Fisher-Price wristbands available for kids at the gate and there will be kids-themed promotions throughout the game. In addition, there will be a Girls Flag Football scrimmage at halftime.

