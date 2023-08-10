Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs won't play in preseason opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media Thursday morning before the team's final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

McDermott was asked if the starters would play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium, he said that most of the starters will play but quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not.

"Most of the starters will play. Josh will not. Stef will not. Maybe one or two other guys will not, but most of the starters will play," said McDermott.

According to McDermott, they will play around a quarter depending on who it is and the situation in the game. He said overall the team wants to get the starters where they need to go and also take a good look at some of the young players.

Coach McDermott was then asked if he anticipated sitting Allen throughout the entire preseason and he said no.

You can watch McDermott's full press conference in the video player above.

When the Bills return to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, it will also be Kids Day at the stadium. You can find more information here.