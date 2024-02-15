'Toughest moments teach you the best lessons': Buffalo Bills K Tyler Bass reflects on end of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass returned to social media on Thursday and reflected on the difficult end of the 2023 season.

In an Instagram post on Thursday Bass said:

"The toughest moments teach you the best lessons in life. The love and support shown from my teammates, Bills Mafia, and @10livesclub is something I will never forget and always cherish! Grateful for another season — see you for year 5!



Go Bills Always ❤️💙"

Bass missed a 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the Bills loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. After the missed field goal, which would have tied the game, Bass became the target of online criticism.

As a result of that criticism, Bills fans rallied in an attempt to lift his spirits and began making donations to Ten Lives Club, an organization dedicated to helping cats in Western New York that Bass has worked with in the past.

A few days later, donations to Ten Lives Club in support of Bass reached over $270,000.

Later in the week, Ten Lives Club wanted to honor Bass in a unique way which led to artist Eric Jones turning a moment between Bass and Bills quarterback Josh Allen into a snow sculpture.

When the snow sculpture was made on January 27, donations to Ten Lives Club in support of Bass were at nearly $350,000.