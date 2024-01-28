'We still stand with Tyler Bass': Ten Lives Club honors Bills kicker with ice sculpture

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the gift that keeps on giving.

A low moment has turned into overwhelming support for Bills Kicker Tyler Bass.

With donations for the Ten Lives Club nearing $350,000, the organization wanted to honor Bass in a unique way, making him into an ice sculpture made by Eric Jones.

"When Josh embraced Tyler I made that my social media photo and a lot of people commented we should make that into a sculpture, so I was like that's the perfect way to end the Bills snow sculpture season," said Eric Jones.

The sculpture features both Allen and Bass next to a cat, it's all sponsored by Cellino Plumbing. Dozens gathered for a big surprise unveiling Saturday afternoon.

"This is a perfect opportunity to continue that even after they lose. Bills fans are fans for life, win, or lose. The way Josh Allen embraced Tyler Bass after the missed field goal is indicative of the neighborly kindness that the Queen City and Western New York displays regularly," said Jones.