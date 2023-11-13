'This is a big-time game': Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller looking to return to form

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills look to return to form on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, their star pass rusher Von Miller is also looking to return to form.

“I just firmly believe, 100%, not 99%, that I can get the job done," said Miller.

Miller has played in five games since returning from his ACL tear last season. He has no sacks and just one tackle, but he feels like he’s about to turn the corner.

"I’m not even thinking about my knee or anything like that, I’m just ready to play football, this is a big-time game and I want to be involved and I want to be out there and that was my message to my coach," said Miller.

The future Hall of Famer certainly doesn’t need added motivation, but you could see how some would believe he’ll have that. Monday's game will be his first-ever game against his former team, the Denver Broncos. A place where he spent 10 seasons and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

“Some of the best moments of my life were created there [in Denver]. I don’t have any bad blood towards Denver, it’s not a revenge game or like any added motivation other than it being the next game," said Miller.

It may just be the next game, but it's an important one. The Bills need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Miller knows his team needs him.

"And I know if I can get going, I’m a huge part of this team, and if I can get going and start getting some sacks and start making some big plays that will help us win games. So, if the ball is in my court I like it that way because I can get my job done easily," said Miller.

