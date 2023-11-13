Watch Now
How to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football

Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 13, 2023
The Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium for a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Fans can watch the game right here on 7 ABC. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. but our coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a special edition of Leading The Charge, featuring Sports Director Matt Bové, 7 Sports reporters Briana Aldridge and Dom Tibbets, 7 News reporter Michael Schwartz, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, and Howard Simon.

After the game is over fans can stick around for more live coverage during a special edition of 7 News at 11.

The Bills are 5-4 and looking to get on the right track as they have lost three of their last five games. The Broncos are 3-5 and have won three of their last five games.

