"There's so much love in Buffalo. Why would I leave?", McKenzie happy to be back with the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — Isaiah McKenzie is back where he always wanted to be.

"I'm familiar with the system in Buffalo, I love my teammates, and obviously the fan base, there's so much love in Buffalo," McKenzie said. "Why would I leave?"

The free agent wide receiver is headed back to Buffalo after he and the team agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.15 million. He says he had interest from other teams including Detroit and Chicago but is happy to be back in the city where his game has continued to grow.

"We have something special going here," McKenzie said. "I want to be a part of that."

McKenzie's been with the Bills since 2018 and is coming off his most successful regular season in the NFL. Last season he had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns, with another touchdown in the team's loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

He also had a punt return touchdown in the team's regular season finale against Miami and a touchdown pass to Josh Allen in a trick play earlier in the season.

"Me being versatile in things, I feel like I can do it all," McKenzie said. "[Brian] Daboll trusts me with that role."

The Bills relied on the pass game last season and seem to be heading that way again, adding veterans like WR Emmanuel Sanders and TE Jacob Hollister, who played with Allen at Wyoming. McKenzie doesn't know how these additions will impact his role on the team, especially since he'll most likely get more time in the return game with the departure of Andre Roberts, but he's ready for whatever role he's asked to fill.

"When the ball comes my way, I just gotta make a play with it like I did last year," he said. "If things change and I get more playing time, good for me. If my role stays the same and I become a returner, then whatever role I have on offense, I have to make the best of that."