Buffalo Bills sign former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have signed former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal.

The #Bills are signing former #Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal, source said. Another weapon for Josh Allen, who played with Hollister at Wyoming. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

Hollister, 27, played with Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the University of Wyoming.

Hollister spent the last two seasons in Seattle, playing with the New England Patriots before joining the Seahawks.

The tight end scored three touchdowns with the Seahawks last season.