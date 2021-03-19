Menu

Buffalo Bills sign former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister

Jennifer Stewart/AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (86) reacts after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
Jacob Hollister
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 15:38:28-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have signed former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal.

Hollister, 27, played with Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the University of Wyoming.

Hollister spent the last two seasons in Seattle, playing with the New England Patriots before joining the Seahawks.

The tight end scored three touchdowns with the Seahawks last season.

