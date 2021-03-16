Bills agree to terms with veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added a veteran to their wide receiving corps, agreeing to terms with Emmanuel Sanders. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract.

Sanders is a 12-year veteran who has played for four different teams. He most recently with the New Orleans Saints where he recorded 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He's played in 158 career games, recording 662 catches for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Sanders is a needed veteran presence inside the locker room as the Bills recently released WR John Brown, who later signed with the Oakland Raiders.