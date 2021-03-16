Menu

Bills agree to terms with veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders

Derik Hamilton/AP
New Orleans Saints' Emmanuel Sanders, right, catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Kevon Seymour during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Emmanuel Sanders
Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 17:07:01-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added a veteran to their wide receiving corps, agreeing to terms with Emmanuel Sanders. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract.

Sanders is a 12-year veteran who has played for four different teams. He most recently with the New Orleans Saints where he recorded 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He's played in 158 career games, recording 662 catches for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Sanders is a needed veteran presence inside the locker room as the Bills recently released WR John Brown, who later signed with the Oakland Raiders.

