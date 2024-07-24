'There's idiots everywhere': Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane fires back at criticism of Josh Allen

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — On the first day of Buffalo Bills training camp, general manager Brandon Beane was asked about a recent article in which an anonymous NFL Executive called quarterback Josh Allen "one of the more overrated players in the NFL."

Beane did not hold back on the ensuing answer and the multiple follow-up questions that came after.

"It's frustrating," said Beane. "You try to ignore this stuff, but Josh is going into year seven and there's still the naysayers, I don't get it. If I was gonna use rated, I would say underrated before I would say overrated. And I know I'm biased."

Now of course you can't deny Beane's bias for his franchise quarterback but Allen has consistently found his way into the MVP discussion over the last couple of seasons to back that up.

Heading into year seven of his NFL career Allen once again finds himself in another discussion regarding the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Nothing new for him but for Beane, the lack of transparency on a report like this in which Allen was criticized is frustrating.

"I just say if you're not going to put your name on it, we really shouldn't validate it," said Beane. "I know it gets validated because it's on ESPN. I'm not a fan of that style. I wish the writer wouldn't include a comment like that. I don't think Josh deserves that. Again, I'm biased but I'm tired of hearing it."

Q: "What would lead anybody to believe he's overrated given what he's done?"

Beane: "There's idiots everywhere...Until you put your name on it, I don't know. I think he's done plenty...We all are well aware when Josh came out there were people that thought he was a bust or would not make it, for all the reasons that they've listed over the years. I just think anytime someone thinks they got a crack, they're gonna say, 'See, I told you so,' they're looking for things. You can look at any player in any sport and point out negatives, no one is God or a robot, but Josh's positives don't even come close to the negatives. For what he's done for this team, for what he's done in this league, and his own accomplishments to say he's overrated and to point out a flaw here or there, it's ignorant."

