Buffalo Bills training camp: WR Keon Coleman and TE Dalton Kincaid shine on day one

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the first day of Buffalo Bills training camp, the offense jumped out to a fast start, especially during red zone work towards the end of practice.

It felt like every member of the Bills offense got into the end zone at some point but both rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman and second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid shined. The duo each brought in a pair of touchdowns, although one of Coleman’s touchdowns was close to being out of bounds. Josh Allen insisted after practice it was a touchdown.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter also had a nice day catching two touchdown passes and all three quarterbacks finished the day without a turnover. It’s important to note that the majority of the success from the offense on day one came in the red zone, so the situations did favor Allen and company.

Other notes from day one of camp:



Linebacker Matt Milano practiced and spent most of the practice lined up alongside fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard, which is a really good sign for the Bills defense. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team will manage Milano with some veteran rest days, but his status on day one paints a positive outlook on his continued recovery. “We missed 58 last year, there’s no denying that,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said.

Safety Damar Hamlin also got plenty of work at starting safety alongside Taylor Rapp. Hamlin had a strong spring and earned an expanded look, although Mike Edwards likely has the inside track at a starting job. McDermott said Edwards would’ve been slotted in as a starter in the spring until he was injured.

Beane bashed the anonymous NFL executive who called Allen overrated in an article on ESPN.com. “Yeah, I’m biased, but I’m sick of it,” Beane said. “There are idiots everywhere.”

As far as safety Micah Hyde is concerned, there is still no answer on his future. Beane said he’s staying ready if the right opportunity comes, which Hyde has said previously would be in Buffalo and Buffalo only.

Social media highlights from day one of training camp

You want #Bills training camp content?



Well here's my gift to you with a little help from...



- Josh Allen

- Keon Coleman

- Dalton Kincaid

- Matt Milano#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/8Vk670n8T0 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 24, 2024

Josh Allen is a very popular man here in Pittsford #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/F4Nv7MvYDi — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 24, 2024