The Bills Mafia sends prayers to Damar Hamlin during community vigils

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans gathered at Highmark Stadium several times Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin. For many who went to the stadium said it's their belief that "there is power in a community that prays."

The candle light vigil for Damar Hamlin is set to begin around 7 tonight in front of Highmark Stadium. There’s already a sea of fans gathered with signs just like these. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Scg1jeKLId — Sydni Eure (@SydniEure) January 3, 2023

"We pray for every doctor, every nurse, every single person that will touch his body today," said Jill Kelly, speaker at the community prayer. "Lord, that you would give them wisdom and discernment. That you would reach in to the situation through their hands that you would use them to save this man."

Fans joined together with heavy hearts after the news of Hamlin's injury.

"Yesterday was a tragedy and now we're here to gather and pray for his survival," said one community member at the candlelight vigil.

With yet another heat breaking situation hitting home many were left wondering how many how many more "once in a generation" events they'll be able to take.

"From the Tops shootings, the blizzard, to the fire- a mother just lost five kids, now Damar Hamlin last night," said Dakota Irvin, Candlelight Vigil Host. "Like no one expected a small city like this to even go through the stuff that we're going through."

Our community has faced a tremendous amount of adversity during the past 2 weeks — the Blizzard, the horrible fire, and last night's Damar Hamlin incident. If you need someone to talk to, don't hesitate to call our 24 hour crisis hotline: 716-834-3131. We are here to help. pic.twitter.com/sOLkoPU4mb — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 3, 2023

Many who gathered at Tuesday afternoon community prayer and evening vigil said they're filled with uncertainty.

"We all want to know," said Kelly. "We want to know how he's doing and we want him to be healed and we want him to get up and walk and do all the things he did before this accident happened."

Kelly Jankowski, Pastor at Life Chapel Buffalo, said when life feels like it's out of your control, faith the size of a mustard seed is all you need.

"Prayer can be our first response," said Jankowski. "A lot of times we think it's our last resort but it really should be our first response and it's interesting that is innately what's happening."

Bills fans young and old said they'll continue to lean on faith as they wait for updates on Hamlin. Many said they still believe in their Buffalo Strong but know that prayers will only make things better.