Teammates react to QB Josh Allen's extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a 258 million dollar man! Josh Allen signed the second-largest deal in NFL history on Friday. His average annual value and total money are second only to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But his teammates aren't sure the money would matter.

"You could pay him 150 bucks and he's still going to ball out," tight end Dawson Knox said.

"Josh is such a good person, and a dude that came from nothing," offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said. "To see him do what he's doing now and to get paid like he should, I'm happy for him."

Allen was the first quarterback of the 2018 draft class to sign a long-term extension. The Bills front office beat several other teams to the punch. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have yet to extend Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, respectively.

But the money isn't just for what the Bills signal caller accomplished in 2020. Allen knows that. And so does the Bills' front office. His teammates know the best is yet to come, too.

"I feel like he's playing with a lot of confidence, as we can see. Everybody's been like, he's always played with confidence, and played with a little bit of swag," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "He knows what he's capable of and he's more hungry than he was last year."

Both current and former teammates reacted to Allen's extension on social media as well, including wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and former Bills running back LeSean McCoy:

I guess we have a new face of the franchise…welp🤷🏾‍♂️ it was fun while it lasted. Congrats @JoshAllenQB 🎉✊🏽🏆🤑 — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) August 6, 2021

@JoshAllenQB u owe me dinner 😂😂😂congrats bro — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) August 6, 2021

The hunger still comes with humility. At Saturday's open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen spent 10 minutes playing catch with fans in the lower bowl. Allen and the Bills have their first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions.