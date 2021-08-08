Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Teammates react to QB Josh Allen's extension

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Josh Allen Bills Dolphins 2018
Posted at 8:29 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 20:29:25-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a 258 million dollar man! Josh Allen signed the second-largest deal in NFL history on Friday. His average annual value and total money are second only to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But his teammates aren't sure the money would matter.

"You could pay him 150 bucks and he's still going to ball out," tight end Dawson Knox said.

"Josh is such a good person, and a dude that came from nothing," offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said. "To see him do what he's doing now and to get paid like he should, I'm happy for him."

Allen was the first quarterback of the 2018 draft class to sign a long-term extension. The Bills front office beat several other teams to the punch. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have yet to extend Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, respectively.

But the money isn't just for what the Bills signal caller accomplished in 2020. Allen knows that. And so does the Bills' front office. His teammates know the best is yet to come, too.

"I feel like he's playing with a lot of confidence, as we can see. Everybody's been like, he's always played with confidence, and played with a little bit of swag," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "He knows what he's capable of and he's more hungry than he was last year."

Both current and former teammates reacted to Allen's extension on social media as well, including wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and former Bills running back LeSean McCoy:

The hunger still comes with humility. At Saturday's open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen spent 10 minutes playing catch with fans in the lower bowl. Allen and the Bills have their first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716