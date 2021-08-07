"The best is yet to come", Allen and Bills front office ready to move forward after new contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When your phone rings you pick it up, even if it's nearing 4 a.m. Quarterback Josh Allen picked up his phone early Friday morning, and good news was on the other end.

"As you can imagine, it was kind of hard to sleep after that," Allen said about his phone call. "I'm a little tired this morning, but I can't thank this organization enough."

On the other line were his agents. The conversation? A contract extension was agreed on, a six-year deal worth a reported $258M with $150M in guarantees. From zero Division-I offers out of high school to now becoming the face of the Bills franchise, Allen's journey reflects just how much hard work pays off.

"I wouldn't go back and change anything about my past and where I went to junior college, where I went to college," Allen said. "For me it's not enough just to get to this point. I've gotta continue to go out there and prove it everyday in why we made the decision we did."

Allen's deal is the second-highest total value contract in the NFL, only second behind Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. He's also the highest paid athlete in Buffalo sports history.

"The trust that's been built between the parties and also just the belief that he'll continue to improve," head coach Sean McDermott said about the new deal. "The way he's wired, the family he comes from, the support he has, the way his teammates view him, that was all big in terms of doing it now and feeling good about it for the future as well."

In three seasons in the NFL, Allen's numbers from his rookie season [2018] to last season [2020] have gotten better every year.

2018: 2,074 passing yards, 52.81 completion %, 10 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

2019: 3,089 passing yards, 58.79 completion %, 20 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

2020: 4,544 passing yards, 69.23 completion %, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

He's also coming off his most successful season where he broke multiple single-season franchise records.

Passing touchdowns (37)

Passing yards (4,544)

Completions (396)

Completion % (69.2)

300-yard games (8)

Total touchdowns (46)

"You always want to be able to draft, develop, and re-sign your own," General Manager Brandon Beane said. "Josh has been everything we could've asked for and then some. We think the best is yet to come."

"That's one of the joys of coaching, developing a young man to improve and become what he's become," McDermott added. "We always say hopefully when someone comes here, they become a better version of themselves than they were before We think we've done a good job in this case with Josh."

Allen's under center for a team that's built their offense around him, bringing in playmakers like WR Stefon Diggs who can capitalize on Allen's strengths. With Allen's contract extension, the Bills have now locked up big names like Diggs, CB Tre'Davious White, and OL Dion Dawkins long-term. It's just another example of how much this team values each other and being a part of this growing organization.

"I personally think it was just a match that was made to work, me being in this great city here in Buffalo," Allen said. "I'm trying to embody what the city is and its blue-collar, hardworking, don't complain, figure it out mentality."