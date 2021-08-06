Watch
Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills agree to terms on six-year contract extension

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during practice at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 13:15:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon, the extension runs through the 2028 season.

In 2020, the 25-year-old Allen led the Bills to a 13-3 record, the AFC Championship game and broke several single-season franchise passing records. Allen finished second in MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He was also named Second Team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

He broke the following single-season records in 2020:

Touchdown passes (37)
Completions (396)
Completion percentage (69.2)
300-yard games (8)
Passing yards (4,544)
Total touchdowns (46)

