Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills agree to terms on six-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon, the extension runs through the 2028 season.

We’ve agreed to terms with QB Josh Allen on a six-year extension through 2028‼️ #BillsMafia



Details: https://t.co/Xc5b9Fnncw

In 2020, the 25-year-old Allen led the Bills to a 13-3 record, the AFC Championship game and broke several single-season franchise passing records. Allen finished second in MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He was also named Second Team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

He broke the following single-season records in 2020:

Touchdown passes (37)

Completions (396)

Completion percentage (69.2)

300-yard games (8)

Passing yards (4,544)

Total touchdowns (46)